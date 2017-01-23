Manhunt underway in Hammond after suspect fatally shoots woman

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A woman was killed and two other people were critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in northwest Indiana.

Someone called police from a home in the 1300 block of Truman Street in Hammond at 6:07 a.m., according to Hammond Police Lt. Richard Hoyda.

A woman found shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene was identified as 44-year-old Carmelle Erbie Cajuste, according to Hoyda and the Lake County coroner’s office. She lived on the same block as the shooting.

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the head and a 27-year-old man, who lives in the home, was shot in the neck, Hoyda said. Both were taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

The suspected shooter is thought to be male, and the shooting happened at or near the home’s front door, Hoyda said.

Anyone with information should call Det. Lt. David Carter at (219) 852-2984 or (219) 852-2906.