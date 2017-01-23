Driver sought in Forest Park hit-and-run

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for the driver of a car that took off after hitting a pedestrian late Sunday in west suburban Forest Park.

About 10 p.m., the person was crossing Roosevelt Road near Desplaines Avenue when he was hit by a black car, according to Forest Park police.

Witnesses said the car, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro with dark tinted windows, kept going west on Roosevelt after the collision, police said.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. Police didn’t release his age or condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (708) 366-2425.