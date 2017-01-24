10-year-old boy safe after SUV left running stolen in Hermosa

- A 10-year-old boy returned home safely after he was left sitting inside a SUV that was stolen Tuesday morning from the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 5:47 a.m., a suspect jumped in the SUV left running in the 2000 block of North Kildare with the boy in the backseat, according to Chicago Police.

The suspect dropped the child off about four blocks away, police said. He walked home, safe and unharmed.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning as Area North detectives investigated.