Chicago man accused of killing childhood friend held without bond

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A Far South Side man who, prosecutors say, shot his childhood friend to death over the weekend was ordered held without bond Tuesday, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Tremayne Henderson’s family heard a commotion in their home before 5 p.m. Saturday and found Henderson and John Smith III fighting, Cook County prosecutors said.

The two were separated and the 22-year-old Smith was taken into a bedroom.

But Smith, who was armed with a gun, forced his way out of the closed bedroom and shot Henderson twice in the chest, Assistant State’s Attorney Ed Murillo said.

Smith then fled from the home, in the first block of West 104th Place, Murillo said.

As he drove off, Henderson’s stepsister was pulling up in her car. She called 911 and followed Smith, Murillo said.

Smith drove to his uncle’s house in the 10000 block of South Perry and went inside the residence while wrapping a white cloth around the gun, Murillo said. Surveillance cameras captured Smith holding the gun in his hand after he got out of his vehicle, Murillo said.

Police officers found Smith and the gun in the home’s basement, Murillo said. The also found crack cocaine in his pocket and noticed he had clothes in the wash, Murillo said.

Henderson was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Smith, of the 12800 block of South Union, was identified by two witnesses, Murillo said.

He was currently on parole for aggravated discharge of a weapon, Murillo said.

The father of one has another child on the way and worked at a barbershop six months ago, an assistant public defender said.