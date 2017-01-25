Newark man charged with posting sexual photos of ex online

Brandon M. Colyer | Kendall County sheriff's office
(SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A southwest suburban man is facing charges after he allegedly posted sexual images of his ex-girlfriend on social media without her consent last year.

Brandon M. Colyer, 23, faces two felony counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, according to the Kendall County sheriff’s office.

On Sept. 1, 2016, Colyer’s ex-girlfriend reported that he had posted the images of her on social media, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives investigated and took Colyer into custody Tuesday.

Colyer, of Newark, was released from the Kendall County Jail after posting 10 percent of a $20,000 bond.

