Police investigating 1975 cold case at Will County home

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Authorities are searching Wednesday for the remains of a person who went missing in 1975 at a home in unincorporated Will County.

Michael Mansfield went missing from Rolling Meadows in 1975, according to a statement from the Rolling Meadows Police Department.

A follow-up investigation has led authorities to a home on Barber Lane in unincorporated Will County, police said. Detectives were examining the area for evidence and for Mansfield’s remains.

Detectives were working with the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team and the Will County sheriff’s department.

Authorities say that on his death bed, Russell Smrekar admitted to killing Mansfield.