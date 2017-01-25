12-year-old among 6 wounded in Chatham shooting

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - At least six people, including a 12-year-old child, were wounded in a Chatham neighborhood shooting Wednesday night on the South Side.

Emergency crews responded at 8:16 p.m. to the 500 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The child was either grazed or cut by shattered glass, and was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Langford said.

Two adults were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, with one in critical condition and one considered fair, Langford said. Two more were taken to Stroger Hospital, one in fair condition and one good, and the sixth victim was in good condition at Jackson Park Hospital.

Police did not immediately have more details on the attack.