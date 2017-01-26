Police investigating racist graffiti on Beverly garage

- Police have opened an investigation after racist graffiti was found drawn on a garage Wednesday night in the Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The “derogatory remarks and symbols” were reported about 9:45 p.m. on a house’s garage in the 10300 block of South Claremont, according to Chicago Police.

Racist messages, Ku Klux Klan imagery and swastikas could be seen written in black on the white garage door while evidence technicians investigated.

The suspect was not known as of early Thursday. Area South detectives are investigating.