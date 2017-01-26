Police: Schaumbrug man met boy for sex, but it was really a cop

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 27-year-old northwest suburban man is facing felony charges after the young boy he went to meet for sex turned out to be an undercover officer, police said.

Jacob Daniel Austin of the 1500 block of Kingston Lane is Schaumburg was charged by Will County sheriff’s police with indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Detectives started investigating Austin on Monday when they found postings on Craig’s List in which he was “soliciting minors for sexual favors,” police said.

Detectives posed online as 10 -year-old and then 13-year-old boys, and “set up a meeting with Austin with promises of sex acts,” according to police.

He showed up Thursday at a restaurant in southwest suburban Crest Hill, where he was arrested and charged, police said. Austin is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility and is scheduled to appear in bound court on Friday.