2 dead, 15 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Two people were killed and at least 15 more, including an off-duty Cook County sheriff’s courts deputy, have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday afternoon, according to Chicago Police.

About 1:40 a.m. Saturday, a man was sitting in a vehicle at a Goose Island neighborhood gas station in the 1200 block of North Halsted when someone shot him in the head. He died at the scene, police said.

The other killing happened about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, where officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of West 129th Place found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and thigh, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

The sheriff’s deputy was among three people wounded when gunfire erupted outside a Gold Coast bar where he was working security while off-duty about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near State and Division, authorities said. Detectives were questioning a person of interest in the attack, which a police source said stemmed from a dispute over payment.

A 39-year-old man grazed in the head was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital along with a 33-year-old man shot in the leg, and a 30-year-old man shot in the back was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Fire officials said they all were in serious condition, but police said they had stabilized by mid-morning.

Twelve more people were wounded in separate attacks between 3 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Last weekend, 53 people were shot in Chicago, six of them fatally. More than 275 people have been shot in the city during the first four weeks of the year.