Chicago mom charged with shooting son during family party in Lawndale

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A mother has been charged with shooting her son early Saturday during a family gathering in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Angeline Minniefield, 43, faces one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago Police.

Minniefield was at a family party about 12:45 a.m. in an apartment in the 1400 block of South Avers when she got into an argument with a 21-year-old man, police said. She pulled out a gun and shot the man in the neck. Sources confirmed he is Minniefield’s son.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Minniefield, who lives on the same block as the shooting, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged. She was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.