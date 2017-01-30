$1,000 reward for info on Naperville memorabilia theft

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a recent home burglary in west suburban Naperville.

The burglary happened about 1 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 800 block of Tappingo Drive, according to aNaperville police. Sports memorabilia, including signed baseballs and jerseys, were stolen from the home.

The suspect is described a white man 40-50, about 6 feet tall with white facial stubble, police said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.