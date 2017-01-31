Sheriff investigates bomb threat to Lake Zurich day camp

- Authorities are investigating a bomb threat made to a day camp Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Lake Zurich.

About 10:30 a.m., an employee of JCC Apachi Day Camp called 911 to report a bomb threat made over the phone, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. The camp also operates as a day care during the school year.

Deputies responded to 23280 N. Old McHenry Rd. in unincorporated Lake Zurich, and searched the building and property, according to the sheriff’s office. Nothing suspicious was located.

The sheriff’s explosives detection canine and his handler, along with two other explosive canine teams, are conducting a secondary search, according to the sheriff’s office.

The students at the camp were taken to a safe location, according to the sheriff’s office. All students and staff are safe and accounted for, and no injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the threat.