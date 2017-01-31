Police: Employee struck disabled adult at Elmhurst group home

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A woman has been charged with striking a disabled adult at a group home where she worked in west suburban Elmhurst.

Lasonya T. Butler, 43, faces one count of aggravated battery, according to Elmhurst police.

Management of the group home in the 100 block of South Monterey Street in Elmhurst, operated by UCP Seguin, became aware of the incident when they were shown a video of an employee striking a seated, disabled adult several times on Jan. 18, police said.

The incident was reported to Elmhurst police, who went to the home. The victim was taken to a hospital for an examination as a precaution.

Elmhurst police also alerted Illinois Adult Protective Services and the Illinois Department of Healthcare.

Butler, of the 900 block of North Drake in Chicago, was taken to the DuPage County Jail.