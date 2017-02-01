Police: Gurnee woman had sexual relationship with 15-year-old boy

- A north suburban woman has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Amanda L. Harris, 23, faces five felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Harris had sexual relations with a teenage boy on at least five occasions in January, police said. The incidents occurred at the boy’s house when his family was not home.

Harris, a Gurnee resident, was ordered held at the Lake County Jail on a $30,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. She is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 8.