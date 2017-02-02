Two dogs stolen from Arlington Heights pet store

- Two dogs were stolen from a pet store earlier this week in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, a couple entered Happiness is Pets at 15 W. Golf Rd., and told the clerk they were interested in buying a dog, according to Arlington heights police.

They were playing with one dog in a pen and asked to see a second dog, police said. While in the pen, one of the dogs defecated, so the clerk moved them to a different pen and left them alone to get a mop.

When the clerk returned, the couple and the dogs were gone, according to police. The suspects were described as of Middle Eastern descent, possibly Indian, and in their 20s.

One of the dogs was a Havanese and the other was a Shih Tzu-poodle mix, according to police. The dogs, each valued at $2,065, weigh just under three pounds each and are microchipped.

Anyone with information should call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867 or by text 847AHPD and the tip to 847411.