2 wounded, 1 critically, in Marquette Park shooting

- Two people were shot early Friday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Just after midnight, a woman in her 20s was standing on a front porch of a home in the 6300 block of South Rockwell when two people walked up and fired shots, hitting her in the head, according to Chicago Police. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

A man in his 20s who was inside the apartment was also injured in the shooting. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.