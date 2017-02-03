Police investigate theft of 3 BMWs from Evanston dealership

Three luxury vehicles were stolen early Friday from a car dealership in Evanston, authorities said. | NVP video

- Three luxury vehicles were stolen early Friday from a car dealership in Evanston, authorities said.

Police were called at 12:16 a.m. to a disturbance in the ally of the Autobarn dealer in the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue, according to a statement from Evanston police. Nobody was at the dealer when police arrived, but a door had been forced open.

Inside, an unoccupied vehicle was running and the office where the keys were kept had been forced into, police said.

An overheard garage door was open and three BMWs were reported stolen by the manager, police said. Two of the vehicles were later recovered near Lake Shore Drive and Fullerton in Chicago.

No one was in custody and an investigation was ongoing as of 6 a.m. Friday.