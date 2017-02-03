Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in Roseland

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 5:10 p.m., the boy was shot in the head, chest and abdomen in the 11400 block of South Stewart Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatality.

No one was in custody Friday evening as Area South detectives investigated. Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.