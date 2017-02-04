2 dead, 2 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Two 15-year-old boys were killed and two men were wounded in shootings on Chicago’s South Side since Friday evening, according to Chicago Police.

One of the teens was shot early Saturday in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was walking through a park at 3:27 a.m. in the 2100 block of East 97th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his chest, police said. He then ran to a house in the 2200 block of East 97th. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his chest, and he was pronounced dead at 4:15 a.m. His identity was not released Saturday morning.

Another 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side. Just after 5 p.m., Willie Woodus was walking in an alley in the 11400 block of South Stewart when a gray Pontiac drove by and someone inside it opened fire, hitting him in the head, chest and abdomen, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Woodus was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m. He lived in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 23-year-old man was driving south about 5:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Phillips when someone opened fire from a northbound blue SUV, according to police. He was shot in the leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot late Friday in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side. The man was walking on the sidewalk at 10:09 p.m. in the 11200 block of South Avenue G when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right finger and took himself to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Track city gun violence over the weekend here. Last weekend, 27 people were shot in Chicago, three of them fatally.