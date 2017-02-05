Officials: 2 injured after shooting, crash in East Garfield Park

- One man was shot and a woman was injured in a crash Sunday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Paramedics responded to the two-car crash about 9:49 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson and Sacramento, said Fire Media Affairs Chief Juan Hernandez. A 46-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for injuries related to the crash. Also, 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound was taken to Stroger Hospital. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

The man who was shot was taken by paramedics from Jackson and Sacramento, but was shot nearby, Hernandez said. An exact location of where he was shot was not immediately provided by fire officials.

A few blocks away about 9:47 a.m., a shooting happened in the 2900 block of West Adams, according to Chicago Police. A 26-year-old man was standing outside in the 2900 block of West Adams when someone in a red Jeep fired shots striking him in the left shoulder and elbow. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

It appears the shooting on West Adams is related to the crash, Hernandez said. Police did not immediately have information about their connection.