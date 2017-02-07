Bank robbed inside Leo Burnett Building

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A Chase Bank branch was robbed inside the Leo Burnett Building on Tuesday evening in the Loop.

It happened at 5:36 p.m. at 35 W. Wacker Drive, according to the FBI.

The robber was described as a slim, 5-foot-5 black man in his mid-20s to early 30s, wearing a black and red knit hat, black winter coat, gray and blue gloves, and tan pants. He didn’t show a weapon, and no one was hurt, authorities said.

It was the 23rd bank robbery in the Chicago area this year. The FBI offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call (312) 421-6700.