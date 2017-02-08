Stabbing in River North delaying Metra trains

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Metra trains are not running in the River North area Wednesday evening because of police activity.

North Central Service Train 113 headed out of Chicago was scheduled to depart at 5:01 p.m. from Union Station, but will instead originate at Western Avenue, due to police activity, Metra said. The next train to depart Chicago will be train 115, but the location is not yet set.

NCS train 111 is runing about 20 minutes late, and Milwaukee District West train 2231 is running about 111 minutes behind.

A person was found stabbed and unresponsive about 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of North Clinton Avenue, Chicago Police said. Additional information was not immediately available.