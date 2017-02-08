Man grabbed, yelled profanities at Chicago school kids on Northwest Side

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A man grabbed and swore at children walking to school in two incidents Wednesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

About 7:50 a.m., the man tried to grab a 12-year-old girl walking with other children in the 3200 block of West Diversey and yelled profanities at them, Chicago Police said.

The second incident happened about 5 minutes later in the 2900 block of North Spaulding when he approached children while yelling profanities, and he grabbed an 11-year-old boy, police said. The boy ran away when he let go.

Both children ran to Avondale Elementary School and told authorities, police said.

The man was described as Hispanic, in his 50s, wearing a black, puffy jacket and black jeans. He had a “physical impairment” on his lip and right eye, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.