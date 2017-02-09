Suspect in custody after possible abduction in rural Illinois

- A person has been taken into custody after federal investigators were looking into the possible abduction of a couple from a home in rural Erie, Illinois.

The possible abduction of Constance P. VanOosten and her husband Larry D. VanOosten may have been financially motivated, according to a Wednesday statement from the FBI Chicago office. Erie is about 30 miles east of Moline, on the west side of the state.

Both Constance and Larry VanOosten were “recovered alive and in good health,” the FBI announced early Thursday. A suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident. Additional information was not provided.

The investigation was conducted with the Whiteside County sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police and other surrounding agencies.