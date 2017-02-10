50-year-old man stabbed inside Waukegan McDonald's

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 50-year-old man was stabbed late Friday morning at a McDonald’s in north suburban Waukegan.

Police were called about 11:55 a.m. to reports of a stabbing at the McDonalds in the 300 block of North Sheridan Road, according to Waukegan police. When they arrived, they found the man stabbed multiple times in his body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a blue jacket and black shorts, with his face covered by a black mask, police said. He was last seen driving away in a blue sedan.

Anyone with information should call Waukegan police at (847) 360-9001.