Massage license revoked after employee cited for prostitution

- A west suburban St. Charles spa had its massage license revoked after an employee was cited for prostitution in January.

Shangri-La Massages & Spa at 215 Dean St. was charged with ordinance violations in February and will have to pay a $500 fine, according to a statement from the city of St. Charles.

The St. Charles Liquor Control Commission, which handles massage licenses, charged the spa after learning an employee was cited on Jan. 11 for misdemeanor prostitution, the city said.

“We are following precedent on this issue and will continue to enforce these ordinances,” said Mayor Ray Rogina in a statement. “We have zero tolerance for this in our community.”