Man shot during Lawndale home invasion, attempted robbery

- A man was shot during a home invasion and attempted robbery early Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 2:30 a.m., two people knocked on the home’s door in the 1400 block of South Central Park and when a man answered, they pulled out a gun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The man’s 19-year-old nephew, who was in his room at the time, heard the commotion and tried to barricade himself in his room by holding the door shut, police said. The suspects tried to get into the room, and one of them fired a shot through the door. The would-be robbers then left the home.

The nephew suffered a gunshot wound to the side and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. No one else was injured in the incident.

No one was in custody early Tuesday as Area Central detectives were investigating.