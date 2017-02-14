Man suspected in 3 bank robberies strikes again in Naperville

Surveillance images of the suspect in a robbery Saturday at a Fifth Third Bank branch in Naperville. | Naperville police

- A man suspected in three suburban bank robberies since August struck again Saturday morning in west suburban Naperville.

About 10:10 a.m., the suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank branch at 1311 Ridgeland Ave. in Naperville and handed the teller a note, according to the FBI and Naperville police. He then walked out of the bank, heading southbound with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a black man, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 with a medium build, the FBI said. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a black scarf with white designs.

Investigators believe the same man also robbed a Citibank branch shortly after noon Jan. 20 at 9009 Ogden Ave. in Brookfield, the FBI said. He is also suspected of robbing Chase Bank branch on Jan. 6 at 7501 Cass Ave. in Darien and a Citibank branch at 10:34 a.m. Aug. 19 at 1210 S. Main St. in Lombard.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the investigations division or call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.