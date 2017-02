- Two people, including a toddler, were killed; and a third person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

Three people were shot about 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Kenneth, police said.

Two people, including a toddler between 2 and 3 years old, were killed, police said. A third person was wounded.