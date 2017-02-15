Police: Man shot to death while driving on Lake Shore Drive [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in the 2300 block of North Lake Shore Drive. | Network Video Productions Crime Police: Man shot to death while driving on Lake Shore Drive A man was shot to death early Wednesday while driving on Lake Shore Drive in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

- A man was shot to death early Wednesday while driving on Lake Shore Drive in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said.

About 3:45 a.m., the 25-year-old was driving a Lexus south in the 2300 block of North Lake Shore Drive when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside shot him in the chest, according to Chicago Police. The Lexus then crashed into the center median. Two other people, a male and female, who were also in the vehicle were not injured.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death.

The southbound lanes of Lake Shore were closed from Belmont to Chicago for nearly three hours after the shooting. Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.