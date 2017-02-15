CPD officers in pursuit injured in University Village crash

- Two Chicago Police officers in pursuit of a fleeing vehicle were injured in a crash Tuesday night in the University Village neighborhood.

About 11:45 p.m., the officers stopped a silver SUV for a traffic violation in the 4200 block of West Cullerton, but the vehicle sped away and the officers pursued, according to police.

The officers’ squad car then crashed into a Nissan Sentra in the intersection of South Ashland Avenue and West Roosevelt Road, police said. The two officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. Two males in the Nissan refused medical attention.

The SUV continued fleeing, but two males were eventually apprehended at South Doty Avenue and East 115th Street, police said.