Woman, 67, carjacked on Near North Side

- A 67-year-old woman’s car was hijacked on the Near North Side, leading police to another stolen car that crashed into a cab and a shopping center sign late Thursday in Lincoln Park.

About 10:30 p.m., the woman was sitting in was in the passenger seat of an Infiniti that was parked and running in the 700 block of North Wabash when two males got out of a Chevrolet Cruze, showed a gun and forced the woman out of the car, according to Chicago Police.

They took off north on Wabash with the driver of the Cruze following them, police said.

Officers were then called to the 1700 block of North Clybourn, where they found the Cruze abandoned after it struck a cab, light pole and lighted sign, police said. A handgun was seen in the car on the driver’s side.

The stolen Infiniti has not been located and no one was in custody as detectives investigated early Friday.