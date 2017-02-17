Amtrak cop charged with murder in on-duty shooting

- An Amtrak police officer has been charged with first-degree murder after shooting a 25-year-old man while on-duty earlier this month, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

LaRoyce Tankson, 31, turned himself into police late Thursday and is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday in connection with the shooting death of Chad Robertson, 25, near Union Station Feb. 8.

A 25-year-old Minnesota man has died a week after being shot by an Amtrak police officer outside Union Station.

Robertson was pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Thursday found he died of a gunshot wound to the back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, a federal lawsuit was filed on his behalf against the rail agency and the unnamed officer who shot him about 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 8 near Jackson and Canal.

“They are devastated,” the family’s attorney, Douglas Hopson, said Thursday. “They are working to get Chad back to Minneapolis for services as quickly as possible. Keep the family in your prayers.”

Chicago Police have said Robertson was unarmed.

“Amtrak is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chad Robertson,” Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said Thursday. “Amtrak is cooperating fully with the Chicago Police Department and State’s Attorney’s office as they conduct an independent investigation.”

During an hourlong layover on a Megabus trip from Memphis to Robertson’s hometown of Minneapolis, the officers were “aggressive” when they walked up to him and two other riders inside Union Station, before following them as they walked outside to a restaurant, the family’s lawsuit says.

The officers stopped them again and started searching them, the suit says. Robertson “feared for his life” and started running.

The officer gave no commands but “calmly stated, ‘It’s a gun out. It’s a gun out,’ ” the suit says.

Chicago Police said Robertson was shot in the shoulder and that he was carrying cash and drugs. His attorney said he had “an insignificant” amount of marijuana, and that the father of two has no criminal record.

“When he found out about his condition from the doctors, he was heartbroken,” his sister, Nina Robertson, said at a press conference last week. “He just said, ‘The police ruined my life.’ ”

The Chicago Sun-Times submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to Amtrak that sought recordings — both audio and video — of the shooting, collected by Amtrak police in and around Union Station.

The rail agency denied the request, citing the ongoing investigation by Chicago Police and the state’s attorney’s office.

“Disclosure of records could jeopardize those proceedings,” Amtrak said.

But Amtrak did not dispute the existence of the recordings.