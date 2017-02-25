5 vehicles stolen during break-in at Tinley Park dealership

TINLEY PARK (Sun-Times Wire) - Five vehicles were stolen late Friday from a car dealership in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Five people broke a window about 11:20 p.m. at Bettenhausen Automotive, 8355 W. 159th St., according to a statement from Tinley Park police. They used the window to enter the dealership and then they each entered a vehicle and drove it out of the lot and headed eastbound on 159th.

One of the stolen vehicles was found abandoned on 159th after its driver got out and entered one of the other stolen vehicles, police said. Officers tried to stop the remaining four vehicles near 159th and Pulaski Road, but they got away and were last seen heading north on I-57.

The four missing vehicles are: