Illinois inmate charged with murder mistakenly released from prison

FOX 32 NEWS - On Monday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office was notified that inmate Garrett Glover had been released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Glover was sentenced on February 23, 2017 to four years on a 2014 attempted armed robbery case. In 2015, Glover was charged with murder in connection with a September 5, 2012 shooting that occurred on southbound I-94. Glover should have been returned to custody of the Cook County Jail on the other case.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding his release, and all efforts are being made to secure his apprehension.

Anyone with information about Glover's whereabouts should immediately contact the Cook County Sheriff's Command Center at 773-674-0169. The public is reminded that aiding a fugitive is a Class 4 felony, punishable by 1-3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.