15-year-old boy shot in Round Lake Beach

- A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday night in northwest suburban Round Lake Beach.

Paramedics responded about 9:45 p.m. to the 400 block of Meadow Green Lane, according to Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District Lt. Dennis Ostrander.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was treated and released, officials said.

Police said the shooting happened after an argument and there is no risk to residents.