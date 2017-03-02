Grandma of Gizzell Ford found guilty of murdering the 8-year-old girl

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The grandmother of Gizzell Ford — whom Cook County prosecutors say died at age 8 of horrific child abuse administered by her grandma and father — has been found guilty of murder, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Judge Evelyn Clay said “there was exceeding overwhelming evidence” Gizzell’s grandmother, Helen Ford, “murdered her grandchild” at the conclusion of Ford’s bench trial Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics found Gizzell’s body — covered with cuts, scratches and bruises — on July 12, 2013, at the apartment the three shared in Austin. There even were signs that maggots had been on the girl’s body.

Gizzell’s mother, Sandra Mercado, had been trying to regain custody of the girl, whom the Illinois Department of Children and Family Servces had placed with her father, Andre Ford, at the time of her death. Andre Ford died in Cook County Jail while awaiting trial.

Mercado has filed a civil lawsuit against the state claiming a DCFS caseworker had visited the Austin home where the straight-A student had been living with Andre Ford and Helen Ford and ignored obvious signs of abuse.