Police: Garbage collector finds woman's body in Grand Crossing

- A woman’s body was found by a garbage collector Friday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The garbage collector was dumping trash about 12:25 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood when he discovered her body and “called 911 immediately,” police said.

Detectives responded to conduct a death investigation, and she was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

It wasn’t known how long the woman’s body was there, police said.

The medical examiner’s office did not release additional information about the woman Friday night.