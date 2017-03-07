Man charged with DUI in Jefferson Park rollover crash

Chicago Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash early monday in the 5000 block of North Long. | Network Video Productions and (RIGHT) Kyle Brandon Kotz | Chicago Police
Chicago Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash early monday in the 5000 block of North Long. | Network Video Productions and (RIGHT) Kyle Brandon Kotz | Chicago Police

Posted:Mar 07 2017 01:18PM CST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 01:18PM CST

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A northwest suburban man has been charged with DUI after crashing his car early Monday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Kyle Brandon Kotz, 24, of Hoffman Estates faces three misdemeanor counts of DUI, according to Chicago Police. He was also issued citations for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and negligent driving.

Kotz was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier in the 5000 block of North Long at 12:07 a.m. Monday when the car struck a parked vehicle, then flipped over onto its roof, police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories