3 dead, 1 critically wounded in South Side shootings Tuesday

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Three people have been killed and another person critically wounded in shootings Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.

The most recent shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 5500 block of South Wells and found 19-year-old Lavelle D. Morgan shot twice in the neck, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Morgan, who lived on the same block, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:12 p.m., authorities said. Police said the victim was 21.

At 3:11 a.m., another man was shot to death in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Officers found the 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of West 76th Street, police said. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was dead at the scene.

About two hours earlier, a woman was killed and man was critically wounded in a shooting about two blocks away. The 24-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle in the 1300 block of West 76th Street at 1:19 a.m. when two people walked up and one of them pulled out a handgun and fired shots into the vehicle, police said.

The woman was shot in the head and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name has not yet been released. The man was shot three times in the abdomen, once in the chin and once in the hand, and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Police could not immediately say whether the fatal shootings two blocks apart on 76th Street were related.