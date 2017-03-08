16 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago violence on Tuesday

- Three people were killed and at least 13 others were wounded in shootings Tuesday on the city’s South and West sides.

Seven of the victims came under fire in three separate attacks along a four-block stretch of the Gresham neighborhood.

At 7:22 p.m., a white vehicle pulled up to a group of people in the 7600 block of South May, and someone inside opened fire, hitting a 56-year-old woman in the leg and grazing a 40-year-old man’s head, according to Chicago Police. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized. Additionally, a 36-year-old man shot in the buttocks was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, and a 24-year-old man shot in the hand declined treatment.

Shortly after 3 a.m. in the same neighborhood, officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in the 1100 block of West 76th Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 a.m.

About two hours earlier, a 24-year-old woman was killed and a 35-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting about two blocks away. They were sitting in a vehicle at 1:19 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when two people walked up and one of them pulled out a handgun and fired shots into the vehicle, authorities said. She was shot in the head and died at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park at 1:36 a.m. He suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen, chin and hand and was listed in critical condition at Christ Medical Center.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the Gresham homicide victims. Police could not immediately say if the attacks were related.

Tuesday’s third fatal shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood, where officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 5500 block of South Wells found 19-year-old Lavelle D. Morgan with two gunshot wounds to the neck, authorities said. Morgan, who lived nearby, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:12 p.m.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. during a robbery in the Chatham neighborhood. A 38-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 7600 block of South State when an armed person got into the vehicle and announced a robbery. He gave the suspect cash and attempted to drive away while the suspect opened fire, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the right arm and drove himself to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

About 9 p.m. in Woodlawn, a 24-year-old man was walking east on 67th Street when he heard gunfire near St. Lawrence and realized he’d been hit in the foot, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

About 8 p.m., someone in a white car pulled up to a 21-year-old man in the 9700 block of South Avenue L in the East Side neighborhood, and shot him in the leg, police said. He was in good condition at Trinity Hospital.

Forty-five minutes earlier, a gunman walked up to a 16-year-old boy standing outside in the 7300 block of South University in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, and shot him in the side and buttocks, police said. The boy was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

At 6:20 p.m., a 22-year-old man was walking in Englewood’s 7300 block of South Aberdeen, and someone shot him in the leg, police said. He was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

Just before 6 p.m., two men were walking in the 1400 block of North Homan in Humboldt Park when shots rang out. One man, 20, was shot in the leg and taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, along with an 18-year-old man in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

Tuesday’s first nonfatal shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. in Back of the Yards. A 16-year-old boy was walking in the 5200 block of South Damen when someone shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Nine people were shot in Chicago on Monday, killing two after a relative lull in gun violence across the city when it went more than a week without a fatal shooting. More than 560 people have been shot in Chicago this year.