CPD: Carjacker locked woman in trunk in Wrigleyville before crash

- A man forced a woman into the trunk of her car behind a Wrigleyville apartment building and then went on a 23-mile joyride spanning the city on Thursday night, ending in a Far South Side crash, police said.

The carjacker had a gun when he walked up to the 24-year-old woman about 8:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Fremont and directed her to the trunk of a Mazda, according to Chicago Police.

With the woman locked in the trunk, he made several stops on the South Side before slamming into a tree just before 10 p.m. in the 11500 block of South Throop, police said.

He ran off, police said. The woman was able to escape and call for help. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with minor injuries.

Her attacker is described as a heavyset black man in his 30s, about 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with a goatee, wearing khakis and a red sweatshirt.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated early Friday.