Cops: 2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at South Side gas station

- Four men were shot early Friday at a Washington Park neighborhood gas station on the South Side, leaving two dead, according to Chicago Police.

Responding officers found the victims just before 2 a.m. in the foyer of the station in the 100 block of East 51st Street. Witnesses said a gray four-door Chevrolet pulled up and opened fire on the men before taking off north on Indiana Avenue.

A man who was shot multiple times died at the scene, police said. Another man, 24, who was shot in the torso and both legs later died at Stroger Hospital, police said. Authorities have not identified them.

A 25-year-old man was shot in both legs and grazed across the head. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger along with a 64-year-old man who was stabilized with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.