Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in St. Charles shooting Crime

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Three people were killed — including two teenage girls — and fourth person was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in west suburban St. Charles, according to authorities.

Officers responded at 5:12 p.m. to a call of shots fired at a home in the 400 block of South First Street, St. Charles police said. They also received a call from someone who was inside the home.

Officers arrived and found a man and two teenage girls shot to death inside the apartment, police said. A woman who was also shot was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, police said. The identities of the three people killed were not released Friday night.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was domestic, and detectives were working to get a search warrant for evidence technicians to process the scene.