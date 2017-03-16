Deaths of 2 found in vehicle in St. Charles under investigation

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A death investigation was under way after two people were found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle on Thursday morning in west suburban St. Charles.

Officers were called at 8:08 a.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a parking lot in the first block of North 17th Street, according to St. Charles police.

A man and woman were found unresponsive in the vehicle’s back seat, police said. They were taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where they were pronounced dead.

Deputy Chief Dave Kintz said police were not releasing their identities on Thursday, but confirmed both of the deceased were adults.

Police were conducting a death investigation and said there were no obvious indication of what caused their deaths.

Autopsies was expected Friday.