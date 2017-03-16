3-year-old Chicago boy shot in head in Englewood

Posted:Mar 16 2017 05:50PM CDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 06:01PM CDT

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 3-year-old boy was shot in the head Thursday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. inside a home in the 6200 block of South Aberdeen, according to Chicago Police and Fire Media Affairs.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The shooting comes just over a month after 2-year-old Lavontay White was killed in a shooting on Feb. 14 in North Lawndale.

