Cops: Driver hits 60-year-old woman with car while fleeing police

Paramedics treat a woman in an ambulance after she was hit by a car late Thursday on the West Side. | Network Video Productions

Police investigate after a woman was injured by a hit-and-run driver late Thursday on the West Side. | Network Video Productions

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Chicago Police are looking for the driver who hit a 60-year-old pedestrian with a car while fleeing a traffic stop in the Homan Square neighborhood late Thursday on the West Side.

About 10:30 p.m., officers tried to pull over the black sedan in the 1300 block of South Kedzie, but it took off north on Kedzie, police said.

The car then hit a woman in the street in the 800 block of South Kedzie and didn’t stop. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

No one was in custody early Friday.