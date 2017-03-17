Woman wanted for stealing purses from Aurora outlet store

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police have released photos of a woman suspected of stealing two purses from an outlet store last month in west suburban Aurora.

Police want to speak with the woman “about her alleged involvement in stealing a couple purses from the Premium Outlet Mall” about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12, according to Aurora police.

She was described as a white woman with brown hair, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and weighing 150-170 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.