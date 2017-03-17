Armed men rob Hinsdale jewelry store

FOX 32 NEWS - A violent store robbery shakes a western suburb, and the crime was caught on video.

The men are considered armed and dangerous. Hinsdale Police want you to look at the images of them to see if you recognize them.

Many are calling this a brazen armed robbery that happened in broad daylight.

Lauren Flynn thought it was going to be another typical Friday morning while at work at Berkshire Hathaway, until she heard something downstairs.

Three armed men wearing hoodies and masks charged into Razny Jewelers on Washington in downtown Hinsdale around 10-in the morning. One of the men tackled an employee and another suspect forced a woman to the ground at gun point.

Upstairs business neighbors say the robbery lasted just a few minutes. Police say the robbers had a getaway car and driver outside in a silver Lexus SUV.

The employees suffered minor injuries in this frightening ordeal.

Many in the area say this is something that no small business should have to endure.

People that FOX 32 spoke with say this won't change the way they go about their lives, although they admit it was a scary situation.

The suspects were seen driving away going southbound on Garfield Street, leaving the central business district.

If you recognize the men or know any information, you're asked to call the Hinsdale Police Department.